FARMINGTON — Franklin County officials will hold two online meetings to get input on the vision, mission and priorities to help shape the future of Franklin County. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. Nov. 13 and 14.

The online link is: https://tinyurl.com/3dpu43ej. The meeting ID is 492 510 0482 and the Passcode is 030621.

“Your input is critical to our strategic planning process which will define our future and set goals to help us get there,” according to the county’s news release.

The group’s new vision statement outlining its goals says: “Franklin County is a vibrant community that fosters collaboration and opportunity. Respecting our heritage, we promote our authentic natural environment while sustainably managing our resources today and tomorrow.”

The updated mission statement says: “We are committed to providing quality public service in an open and collaborative manner that is fiscally responsible, efficient, and adaptive to the needs of the Franklin County community.”

“When we set priorities as a community, it gives us an opportunity to focus our work on what’s meaningful to you, our residents,” officials wrote.

Franklin County’s four strategic priority areas are:

• Emerging Issues and Outreach.

• Promoting Community Vitality.

• Enhancing Environmental Sustainability.

• Fostering Sound Government.

