FARMINGTON — A Chesterville man died Monday morning when he was hit by a tractor-trailer truck in front of the Farmington Post Office on Main Street.

Robert J. Leso, 82, was pronounced dead at the scene, Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles said.

The investigation revealed Marcus J. Campbell, 26, of Gray was driving a 2018 Kenworth tractor-trailer owned by MCW Trucking of Durham north as Leso was attempting to cross the street, Charles said. Campbell had stopped for a pedestrian in the crosswalk and seeing no other pedestrians on the crosswalk, began to proceed. Simultaneously, Leso approached from the passenger side of the truck, skirting around the front of the truck, apparently out of view of Campbell. Leso was knocked to the ground and run over by the driver’s side front tire, according to the Police Department release.

Witnesses observed the incident and motioned for Campbell to stop, who, along with witnesses, rushed to aid and resuscitate Leso but were unsuccessful, the release said.

Based on review of traffic camera footage and statements from several witnesses, there is no indication of error on the part of Campbell and no charges are anticipated related to the crash, Charles wrote. The investigation will continue to ensure all factors have been considered, he wrote.

As a result of this incident, Charles highlighted the need for cooperation between drivers and pedestrians.

Advertisement

“Please slow down, be patient, be aware of your surroundings and avoid distractions,” he write. “Pedestrians and motorists alike should always ensure eye to eye contact before proceeding.”

Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded due to a commercial motor vehicle involved.

Farmington Public Works also responded to assist with traffic control in the busy and congested area.

Farmington police were assisted by Farmington Fire Rescue Department and MaineHealth EMS ambulance service, which also responded.

Copy the Story Link