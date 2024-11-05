FARMINGTON — Voters in Chesterville and Jay elected Republican Jeffrey Gilbert on Tuesday over Democrat Gary McGrane, both of Jay, by an unofficial count of 2,095 to 1,316.

Chesterville voted 552 for Gilbert and 261 votes for McGrane.

Jay voted 1,543 for Gilbert and 1,055 for McGrane.

District 5 starts as a two-year term on Jan. 1, 2025, and after that it will be a four-year term in the next commissioner election.

Gilbert believes there are a few important issues facing the county, including inflation, not enough housing or enough child care services for people who want to live in the Franklin County area, Gilbert wrote in a questionnaire.

