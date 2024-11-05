FARMINGTON — Voters elected Fenwick Fowler, a Republican, to serve as District 2 Franklin County commissioner over Erik Johnson, a Democrat, both of Farmington, in an uncertified vote of 1,698-1,189.
Residents voted 5,673 to 4,077 in November 2021 to increase the number of commission districts to five and stagger terms of the commissioners, effective in November 2024. The terms begin Jan. 1, 2025.
The District 2 term is for four years.
