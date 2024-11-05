• Anthony Hanson, 22, of Strong, warrant failure to appear, on Thursday, Oct. 31, in Phillips, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Scott L. Webber II, 41, of Farmington, operating under the influence, on Thursday, Oct. 31, in Wilton, $200 cash bail, by Wilton Police Department.

• Dewon Richburg, 28, of South Carolina, domestic violence assault, on Friday, Nov. 1, in Chesterville, $500 cash bail, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Patrick J. Barr, 53, of Avon, violation condition of release, on Friday, Nov. 1, in Avon, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Andre W. Bernier, 39, of Rangeley, violation of protection from abuse order, on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Farmington, by Farmington Police Department.

• Adriana M. Miniutti, 27, of Wilton, violation condition of release, on Saturday, Nov. 2, in Wilton, by Wilton Police Department.

• Michael R. Storer, 45, of Farmington, domestic violence assault, violation of conditions of release, on Sunday, Nov. 3, in Farmington, by Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

