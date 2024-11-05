A group dressed as Ghostbusters brought Halloween spirit to the Trunk or Treat event at Ken's Appliances in Jay on Oct. 31, entertaining local families with their ghostly costumes and themed decorations.
The Brann family dressed as Ghostbusters and passed out candy at the trunk or treat at Ken’s Appliance Oct. 31 in Jay. From left to right: Erikka, Everett, Mike and Darlene. Rebecca Richard/Franklin Journal
