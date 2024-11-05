JAY — Residents voted Tuesday to reject an amendment to the adult use marijuana ordinance that would have reduced the property setback requirement to 150 feet with a minimum 5-acre parcel.
The vote was 1,432 to 908 yes.
The ordinance will remain the same with a 200-foot property setback to adjacent properties required to cultivate or grow marijuana.
Voters approved the adult use marijuana ordinance for cultivation and manufacturing with a vote of 805-608 on Nov. 2, 2021.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments. We encourage a thoughtful exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday as well as limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.