JAY — Residents voted Tuesday to reject an amendment to the adult use marijuana ordinance that would have reduced the property setback requirement to 150 feet with a minimum 5-acre parcel.

The vote was 1,432 to 908 yes.

The ordinance will remain the same with a 200-foot property setback to adjacent properties required to cultivate or grow marijuana.

Voters approved the adult use marijuana ordinance for cultivation and manufacturing with a vote of 805-608 on Nov. 2, 2021.

Copy the Story Link