FARMINGTON — With two of several towns reporting, Thomas Skolfield, a Republican from Weld, is on his way to claiming a Franklin County commissioner term to represent District 3.

With Rangeley weighing in with 705 votes and Eustis with 391 in an unofficial count, Skolfield had collected 1,096 votes.

District 3 includes Avon, Carthage, Coplin Plantation, Eustis, Phillips, Rangeley, Rangeley Plantation, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Weld and the townships of Alder Stream, Coburn Gore, Jim Pond, Lang, Perkins and Washington.

Skolfield believes there are a number of important issues facing the county, however, having to pick just one he would select the overall economy.

“Our people here in Franklin County have felt the stress of low incomes and high costs for far too long. We, as Franklin County commissioners, need to recognize the impact of that issue and then act, within the scope of county government, to help alleviate it. There are numerous components that need to be addressed, including but not limited to such things as transportation, law enforcement, housing, education, taxation and others which all relate to the economic well-being of our citizenry,” wrote in commissioner questionnaire.

Copy the Story Link