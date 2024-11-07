NEW SHARON — Fall Into Reading, a literacy initiative launched in 2022, aims to instill a love of reading from the beginning of the school year. The program runs from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8. The program began at the request of parents who wanted “their students to begin the school year with healthy reading habits right from the start,” according to Cape Cod Hill School librarian Wendy Ross. It now serves as a lead-in to the Iditaread event in March and the Masons’ Books for Bikes program in May, all with the common goal of making reading a lifelong habit.

The IditaRead is an educational initiative that encourages students to enhance their reading skills by paralleling the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Participants set personalized reading goals, such as reading a specific number of minutes, pages, or books. The Masons’ Books for Bikes has students earn an entry into a drawing each time they read an age-appropriate book. The more they read, the better their chances to win a bike and safety helmet, which will be awarded before summer break.

Ross explained that the Fall Into Reading program requires students to read at home and fill out a simple ‘leaf’ reading slip for each session, turning the slips into teachers daily. “Doing the reading and then actually getting the slip in to the teacher can take more effort than the actual reading for some,” she said, noting that this simple process encourages responsibility and helps develop important executive functioning skills.

By celebrating each filled ‘leaf’ slip, Ross said Fall Into Reading acknowledges the current season and looks forward to the next. The program helps bring Maine’s natural beauty into the classroom. “One great aspect of living in Maine is its natural beauty,” Ross said. The connection between reading and nature is also reflected in the rewards, which are geared toward outdoor activities. Prizes include “jig poles, pack baskets, bait buckets, scoop and skimmer packages,” all intended to encourage students to explore the outdoors.

The Fall Into Reading program goes beyond reading by promoting values such as integrity and perseverance. “The expectation of ‘Always do the right thing even if no one is watching’ is proudly displayed on a canvas art piece in the library and is pointed to daily for one reason or another,” Ross said, explaining a new change in the program. Unlike previous years, parents no longer need to sign off on reading slips, giving students greater control over their success and reinforcing the importance of honesty.

According to the Fall into Reading flyer, a recent library lesson focused on manners, politeness, and fostering a safe, caring, and helpful school environment. Students discussed how their actions and words lead to specific outcomes and consequences.

For some students, reading with family members has become a cherished part of their day said Ross. The guidelines allow reading to oneself, reading aloud to another person, and being read to by someone else. Ross observed that this flexibility encourages reading in unique ways, with students “excited to read to their dog, their cat, siblings or the sky.” She said students come home eager to share their progress with their parents, even if it’s just about the prize they’re hoping to earn. “For 15 days, Fall Into Reading is a conversation starter, offering the adult at home a ticket into their student’s school day,” she added.

Through programs like Fall Into Reading, Iditaread and Books for Bikes, Ross believes that students gain much more than prizes—they build confidence, resilience, and a lifelong love for books. “If we can just get them to pick up the book, the pages will do the rest,” she said, encouraging other schools or families to start similar reading traditions.

