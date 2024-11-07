WILTON — On a very warm Halloween night, High St. was flooded with children dressed as fun and spooky characters.

High St. was closed from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to allow trick-or-treaters to roam freely from house to house. Police blocked off the street with cones and police cars, the flashing lights aiding the mysterious, spooky atmosphere. One police officer also offered candy to those who stopped by the vehicle.

Some houses soon ran out of candy. The crowd was much larger than some anticipated.

Further up High St. fun Halloween party music could be heard emanating from Kineowatha Park. There, many cars lined up in a very large horseshoe for the trunk or treat event. Hundreds of people stood in a line that wended out the entrance of the park and a long way down High St.

The event was a huge success and many children left with heavy pails and heavy eyelids.

