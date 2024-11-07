A group of children is seen approaching the door to a house on High St. on Oct. 31 in Wilton. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

WILTON — On a very warm Halloween night, High St. was flooded with children dressed as fun and spooky characters.

From left, Miranda, Ophelia, Graysen, and Jamie Schanck hand out candy to trick-or-treaters on Oct. 31 at the giant trunk or treat event in Kineowatha Park in Wilton. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

High St. was closed from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to allow trick-or-treaters to roam freely from house to house. Police blocked off the street with cones and police cars, the flashing lights aiding the mysterious, spooky atmosphere. One police officer also offered candy to those who stopped by the vehicle.

Some houses soon ran out of candy. The crowd was much larger than some anticipated.

From left, Denise Langlin, Amy Broadway, and Montana Moody from Franklin Savings Bank hand out candy to trick or treaters on Oct. 31 at the Trunk or Treat at Kineowatha Park in Wilton. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

Further up High St. fun Halloween party music could be heard emanating from Kineowatha Park. There, many cars lined up in a very large horseshoe for the trunk or treat event. Hundreds of people stood in a line that wended out the entrance of the park and a long way down High St.

The event was a huge success and many children left with heavy pails and heavy eyelids.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Franklin Journal, halloween 2024, Wilton Maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles