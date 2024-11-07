LIVERMORE — A fire destroyed a barn Thursday morning on state Route 4 near the Turner line, Fire Chief Don Castonguay said.

A duck was scorched but survived. A lot of chickens also survived, he said.

A neighbor at 1957 Federal Road, which is also state Route 4, reported the fire just before 8:15 a.m.

Castonguay said the owner, whose name was not immediately available, had an extension cord going from the barn to a chicken coop. There was a lot of debris of top of the cord and it caught fire and spread to the barn, he said.

The 20-by-20-foot barn contained a lot of items that were going to be sold at a yard sale, he said.

Several fire departments assisted Livermore Fire Department.

Copy the Story Link