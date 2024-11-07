LIVERMORE — A fire destroyed a barn Thursday morning on state Route 4 near the Turner line, Fire Chief Don Castonguay said.

Flames consume a barn Thursday morning on state Route 4, also known as Federal Road, in Livermore. An extension cord laden with debris was the cause, Fire Chief Don Castonguay said. Timothy Hodge photo

A duck was scorched but survived. A lot of chickens also survived, he said.

A neighbor at 1957 Federal Road, which is also state Route 4, reported the fire just before 8:15 a.m.

Castonguay said the owner, whose name was not immediately available, had an extension cord going from the barn to a chicken coop. There was a lot of debris of top of the cord and it caught fire and spread to the barn, he said.

The 20-by-20-foot barn contained a lot of items that were going to be sold at a yard sale, he said.

Several fire departments assisted Livermore Fire Department.

