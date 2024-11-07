NEW VINEYARD — The town received votes from 472 people this election cycle, whether voting Tuesday at the Community Room in the Town Office or absentee.

A total of 641 citizens are registered to vote in New Vineyard. It is estimated that about 16 of those are newly registered this year.

Of the 131 people who requested absentee ballots, and all of them were returned as casted ballots.

For presidential candidate, the votes were 295 for Donald Trump, 166 for Kamala Harris, 5 for Jill Stein, and 6 voters left the question blank.

For United States senator, 220 for Angus King, 203 for Demi Kouzounas, 29 for David Costello, 13 for Jason Cherry, and 7 blank responses.

For District 2 representative to Congress, 269 voted for Austin Theriault, 192 for Jared Golden, 1 for declared write-in Diana Merenda, and 10 blank responses.

For District 5 state senator, 331 votes for Russell Black, 123 for Kathleen O’Donnell, and 18 blank responses.

For District 74 representative to the Legislature, there were 316 votes for Randall Hall, 135 for Gregory Kimber, and 21 blank responses.

For Register of Probate, Heidi Jordan received 372 votes, 90 left it blank.

For Franklin County sheriff, Scott Nichols received 403 votes, 69 left it blank.

For District 4 County Commissioner, Robert Carlton received 383 votes, 29 left it blank.

