Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. The Essentials Closet is usually open the second Monday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the fourth Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. In November, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, Nov. 11, on Veterans Day. It will not be open on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving. Enter the church building, located at 235 Main St., through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Sales

JAY — There will be Christmas fair Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Rose Community Center at 1 Church St. in Jay. Raffle corner, cookie walk, candy booth, turkey pot pie and fish chowder served for lunch and sold throughout the day. Proceeds from the fair support Parish Social Ministry which helps people in our community who are struggling and need a helping hand. Come join us. FAIRBANKS — Fairbanks Union Church will hold their Annual Christmas Decorations Sale on Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fairbanks Church is located at 583 Fairbanks Rd., Farmington. There will be three rooms full of all Christmas items, and tables with new and gently used items for gifting. We will accept donations. For more information call Cindy at 491-4017 or Celia at 207-778-2420. All proceeds go to the Deacon’s Mission and Outreach Fund. NEW VINEYARD — Join New Vineyard Public Library for the Annual Craft and Bake Sale on Saturday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Smith Hall on Rt. 27, New Vineyard. We will have a great selection of homemade gifts made by local artisans.

• Handcrafted items.

• Locally made wreathes & arrangements.

• Wood & pottery crafts.

• Jewelry & stone work.

• Baked goods: pies, breads, cookies, candies and preserves.

Find your favorite baked goods for Thanksgiving and gifts for those special people on your Holiday List. Buy tickets for our raffle – Home for the Holidays Basket – 1 ticket for $1, 6 tickets for $5. Value over $300. Support your local artisans and the New Vineyard Public Library.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 meal for Friday, Nov. 8, is hamburger, stroganoff, green beans, salad, carrot cake. Nov. 15 is dance night, eat in optional. Dinner and dance $20. Dance only $10. Baked chicken breast mashed potatoes, stuffing cranberry sauce, lemon cake. The Nov. 22 menu is chili, cornbread, Mexican coleslaw brownies. There will be no meal on Nov. 29 so that our crew can spend the holiday with their family. Happy Thanksgiving to one and all and again thanks so much for your continued support. Served at 5 p.m. Suggested $12 donation is appreciated. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

Luncheon

FARMINGTON — Old South First Congregational Church, 235 Main Street in Farmington, will serve its monthly free community lunch on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 12 noon. The menu will be roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, stuffing, rolls and cake. Eat in or take out available. For local delivery call ahead at 778-0424 and choose the “community lunch” option.

Advertisement

Breakfast

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten American Legion Post 10, 17 Reynolds Ave., is holding a Legion Breakfast Saturday, Nov. 16, from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. The buffet includes pancakes, sausage, bacon, eggs, home fries, cinnamon rolls, muffins, fruit salad, French toast, sausage gravy and biscuits, baked beans, juices, coffee and more. The price is $10 requested donation, for children under 10, it’s $5. Help support our local American Legion. Bring your loved ones, family, and friends. For more information, call Commander Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, 207-779-7345.

Music

PHILLIPS — Enjoy an evening out with music by Travis Pinkham and Doug Mathieu Saturday, Nov. 9, from 7-9 p.m. at the Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St, Phillips. New and old country, oldies and rock. Adults $10, $2 for children under 12.

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – 2nd Friday of every month – Jam Night at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd. in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

FARMINGTON — On Friday, Nov. 15, the dynamic band House of Hamill returns to Farmington for their third appearance, bringing their energy and eclectic, upcycled collection of folk and Celtic music to Old South Church Concert Series. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Tickets $25 adults, $20 seniors [65+] and students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.farmingtonucc.org/events until 2 p.m. the day of the show. Tickets can be reserved by calling 207-491-5919 until 3 p.m. the day of the show.

Advertisement

Tickets will be available at the door beginning at 6:30 p.m. the evening of the show as space allows. This event is general seating, however, groups of five or more can request reserved seats by contacting the Concert Series at 207-491-5919 or emailing oldsouthchurchconcerts@gmail.com. Old South Church’s Main Street entrance is handicapped accessible.

Fundraiser

AVON — Set aside the morning of Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a Breakfast-Brunch Palooza to benefit the victims of the recent hurricanes in North Carolina. Taking place at the Avon Town Hall, tickets will be available online, at the Mercantile in Farmington, and at the door. It is highly recommended that you get your tickets in advance.

Suggested donations for tickets are $10 per person and $25 per family for a deliciously prepared brunch to the tunes of your favorite local bands. Co-sponsored by Bear Belly Tap and Table, Phillips Community Church, The Mercantile, and Wonderfest Productions. For more information, text Wonderfest Productions 207-491-7606 or Tom Saviello 207-240-5496.

Link for tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/breakfast-brunch-palooza-tickets-1048179622467?utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-term=listing&utm-source=cp&aff=ebdsshcopyurl

Veterans Day



Advertisement

NEW SHARON — Franklin Lodge #123 will be holding a Veterans Day luncheon on Sunday, Nov. 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Masonic Hall on Route 2 in New Sharon. Veterans will be our guests, family members $10. The menu will be spaghetti, meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert. All proceeds will go to the various local veterans’ assistance programs. FMI contact Charles Allison, 207-491-4085.

FARMINGTON — Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 will hold wreath laying ceremonies on Monday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. At 11 a.m. there will be a ceremony at the Teague World War 1 Memorial Arch on North Main Street. A wreath will be placed at the monuments, prayers given and taps played. Participants will then make their way to Meeting House Park for wreath laying services there.

Members of the Auxiliary will provide a free luncheon following the ceremonies for area veterans, with donations accepted for other guests.

The post will also have a voluntary toll booth at the intersection by Walgreens to support its programs and services.

WILTON — A Veterans Day program will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the First Congregational Church, 386 Main Street. Sammi Angel will sing patriotic songs. Leo Deon Jr., veterans’ program manager for Maine Department of Labor will talk about programs and services available for veterans and Sen. Russell Black of Wilton will speak. President Abraham Lincoln impersonator Frank Giampietro will participate and the Farmington Emblem Club will perform an American flag folding demonstration.

A meal of soups, sandwiches, desserts and beverages will follow. This event is free to all to thank veterans for their service, and to remind everyone that American freedoms are due to veterans’ sacrifices.

Advertisement

Warming center

WEST FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange will host a welcome and warming center on Wednesday mornings, twice a month from 10 to 2 p.m. The WWW, as it is known, will take place on the first and third Wednesdays throughout the winter. The WWW, standing for Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, will be a time for socializing, working on projects, or puzzles or games, and will have soup and snacks. Everyone is welcome, there is no fee. The Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street. For more information, call Bonnie Clark at 207-778-1416.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

Copy the Story Link