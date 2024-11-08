PHILLIPS — During the last week of October, the Annual Pumpkins on Parade event was held at the Phillips Area Community Center [PACC]. Though the turnout was minimal this year, noted Sheila Jalbert, lead organizer of the event, those who participated had as much fun as ever.

In the pumpkin carving contest, Jaylene White’s entry earned the award for prettiest, as well as the judges’ choice award. Funniest went to Rachelle White. Jeremy Knight took first place, most original.

Doug Richmond of Madrid won the 50/50 drawing and was awarded $139.

Big thank yous went out to Betty Hill, Scott and Sylvia Adams, and

Marc and Tina Cloutier for their donations to PACC. A big thank you, as well, to judges of the pumpkin carvings, Mike and Cindy Worthley, and to all who donated items for the baked goods sale. Diana McCall also gets a grateful shout out for all her help with the event and to Dark Star Fabric for donating the prize ribbons.

Overall profit from the event was $270.

