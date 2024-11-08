FARMINGTON — ArtsFarmington is very pleased to again bring the Robinson Ballet Co. of Bangor to Farmington for a performance of the full classic ballet, “The Nutcracker,” danced to the recorded music of Tchaikovsky.

The performance will be at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15 in the Björn Auditorium of Mt. Blue High School, 129 Seamon Road. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m. The ballet will be two hours in length, with one brief intermission.

Join us for this timeless tale of Christmas dreams come to life with Clara and her beloved toy, the Nutcracker. As the clock strikes midnight, strange things begin to happen. You will be enchanted by fairies, dolls, soldiers, a Snow Queen, a Rat King and Uncle Drosselmeyer. This is truly the family holiday event of the season.

We are grateful for a generous contribution from Franklin Savings Bank which makes this program possible. We are also grateful to our season sponsors, the Onion Foundation and the Maine Community Foundation. Their funding makes our new program, Arts Inspire Youth, possible. This fund makes ArtsFarmington’s performances, including this one, “free” for youth 18 and under.

The fee for adults is $20, but less if you cannot and more if you can. Tickets can be bought online at artsfarmington.org. This is encouraged as there will only be a few available at the door. When buying online please indicate how many free youth tickets you are reserving.

Please note that “the show must go on” in spite of inclement weather. Tickets are not refundable.

Please note also that there are two wheelchair spaces available. Let us know if you need this or other

assistance. The auditorium is handicap accessible. To reserve a wheelchair spot, or for other requests or questions contact president@artsfarmington.org.

ArtsFarmington is affiliated with the University of Maine in Farmington.

Copy the Story Link