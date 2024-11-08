WELD — Halloween has passed and the Halloween party was a success and I had no trick or treaters this year. Way back, 65 years ago, in my day we walked door to door for the “treats” – not all over town just within walking distance of our homes – remember it is after dark and usually on a school night. The treats were far more appreciated as we seldom had candy throughout the year, except maybe if Grammie made a batch of her delicious fudge. And she could make the smallest batch of four-six pieces that would come out perfectly smooth and creamy every time.

As of 7 p.m. there were 379 registered voters in the town, 320 had cast their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 5, by 7 p.m. The winners here in Weld were:

President/Vice President: Kamala D. Harris/Tim Waltz-Democrat 159 votes [Donald J. Trump/James D. Vance-Republican 133 votes]; US Senator: Angus S. King, Jr./Independent 164 votes [Demi Kouzounas/Republican 134]. Rep. to Congress: Jared Forrest Golden/Democrat 167 votes [Austin Theriault/Republican 155 votes].

For the position of Maine State Senator: Joseph E. Martin/Republican 168 votes [Bruce S. Bryant/Democrat 143 votes]. Representative to the State Legislature: Randall C. Hall/Republican 192 votes [Gregory M. Kimber/Democrat 120 votes]. Registrar of Probate: Heidi P. Jordan/Republican. Franklin County Sheriff: Scott R. Nichols/Republican. County Commissioner: Thomas H. Skolfield.

The referendum questions includes Citizen’s Initiative Contributions to Super PACs 234 Yes, 91 No; Research and Commercialization Bond for $10,000 – 140 Yes, 177 No; Historic Community Restoration Bond for $25,000 – 142 Yes, 174 No; Outdoor Recreation Bond for $30,000 – 176 Yes, 140 No. Question 5: State Referendum…Do you favor making the former state flag, replaced as the official flag of the State in 1909 and commonly known as the Pine Tree Flag, the official flag of the State – 136 Yes, 187 No.

Thursday, Nov. 7, is the monthly Rec Committee meeting at 6 p.m., if you want to socialize a bit before the meeting, please come at 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in joining this group please come to a meeting on the first Thursday of each month at the library 6 p.m. and see what we are planning. One of the topics Julie has on the schedule is the Veterans Day event on Monday afternoon, Nov. 11 at the Town Hall from 1-3 p.m.

This celebration is for Weld military vets, and is happening this year after all, as the Rec Committee is sponsoring it this year and hopefully it will become an annual event. If you served from Weld, or are living here now, you should have gotten an invitation, but if not please come and join us – because of the privacy laws it is difficult to track you all down. We want to honor our men and women who served in all branches of the military.

Be sure to “Thank a Veteran” on Nov. 11, that you know outside of Weld on Veterans Day, for their service in protecting the right of freedom for all of us here in the USA.

Stop in at the Skoolhouse Variety here in Weld on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 6-8 p.m. to listen to local musicians performing a variety of your favorite songs while you enjoy something from the Skoolhouse kitchen. The musicians will also be performing on Dec. 17, at the same time.

I took a short ride around town this past Saturday to check out the “old” stonewalls – now that the leaves have fallen from the trees and bushes and you can see through the trees and bushes. They are primarily on the Center Hill Road from Center Hill Cemetery to location of the current logging site and on the Byron Road’s dirt section of road. Miles and miles of them along the road not to mention the walls away from them into the woods separating properties and/or fields for grazing animals – or simply not to have to move the rocks so far.

Tons and tons of rocks making two-three foot high walls – can you imagine moving and piling them with only yourself, possibly sons, a horse or maybe an ox and drag or wagon for smaller ones? It certainly was rocky under the mountains, and lots of tedious work simply to clear the land for a home and pasture. None of us today, with the equipment available for this work can even imagine what our ancestors did to survive, build a home and raise a family. Most of them didn’t see it as out of the ordinary – everyone was doing it, except city folks.

