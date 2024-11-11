The new Marshalls store at 123 Hannaford Drive in Farmington will open its doors 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a sign at the store. Closing time on opening day is 10 p.m. The store will offer clothing, footwear, bedding, bath, furniture, home decor and more, according to the website. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

Farmington Maine

