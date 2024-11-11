https://www.sunjournal.com/2024/11/11/photo-marshalls-to-open-thursday-at-123-hannaford-drive-in-farmington
Photo: Marshalls to open Thursday in Farmington
The retail store will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 123 Hannaford Drive.
Posted
November 11
Updated
November 11
1 min read
The new Marshalls store at 123 Hannaford Drive in Farmington will open its doors 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a sign at the store. Closing time on opening day is 10 p.m. The store will offer clothing, footwear, bedding, bath, furniture, home decor and more, according to the website.
Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal
