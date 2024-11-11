James Beane of Farmington, front, salutes Monday morning during the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during a Veterans Day service at Teague World War I Memorial Arch on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Matthew Smith, commander of Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28, offers help Monday morning to Pack 585 Cub Scout Mason Duschene, left, and Trail Life USA Troop 1820 member Joseph Robinson place a wreath at the Teague World War I Memorial Arch on the Fairbanks Road in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Gavin Dugay, left, of Trail Life USA Troop 1820 of Vienna, Peter Tracy, center, of Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 in Farmington and Lucas Duschene of Boy Scout Troop 546 of Farmington salute Monday morning after placing a wreath at the Vietnam War Memorial during Veterans Day observances at Meeting House Park in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Stephan Bunker, first vice commander Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 in Farmington, speaks Monday morning during a Veterans Day observance in Meeting House Park in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
