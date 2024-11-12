CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Select Board gathered on Nov. 7 to review the town’s election results and discuss the General Assistance [GA] ordinance, drawing a spirited conversation.

Melissa “Missy” Taylor ,town clerk, shared her satisfaction with the smooth operation of Election Day. “We had 847 voters; 627 in person, 220 absentee,” she said. “We had 61 new voters sign up that day. It went amazingly well, very smooth.”

Board Chair Eric Hilton praised the positive atmosphere at the polls, saying, “We got a lot of compliments about the atmosphere; it was warming and welcoming. There was no drama.” Hilton also noted the town received praise for accessibility. “We got props to our accessibility from the disability inspector. Good job, Chesterville,” he said.

Hilton commended Taylor’s handling of the election, adding, “It was an amazing election. Missy did an awesome job.” Taylor informed the board that the state police would collect ballots on Nov. 8 for a recount in the District 2 congressional race, as Theriault had formally requested.

The board then turned to the town’s general assistance ordinance, an ongoing topic of concern. Hilton began the discussion by acknowledging the challenging nature of the issue, saying, “It’s a little contentious,” he said. “I understand. I respect you guys, and I appreciate you on this because these are unprecedented times. It’s not familiar territory.”

Hilton proposed two actions: a “discovery phase” to consult the Department of Health and Human Services [DHHS] about assurances regarding any possible relocation of individuals to Chesterville, or the creation of a standalone general assistance program tailored to the town’s specific needs.

The general assistance administrator Erin Norton highlighted the legal implications of non-compliance, explaining, “The statutes are very clear,” she said. “We are out of compliance and at risk of being fined $500 per month for not complying.” She also mentioned the practical implications of the general assistance program, noting, the town would not receive a 70% reimbursement if they don’t adopt the ordinance.

Hilton reiterated his opposition to any state-imposed relocation of residents, stating, “We are not capable as a town to take care of residents relocated here.” Emphasizing the need to prioritize local residents, he urged the board to “take a stand for our town.” A resident in the audience shared similar concerns, warning, “If you know a hurricane is coming, you prepare for it. Please prepare us for it.”

Despite an initial suggestion to defer the vote for further research, the board ultimately decided to move forward.

The board voted 3-2 to adopt the general assistance ordinance and its appendices. Hilton summed up the decision, saying, “We stand for our town,” he said. “We are the responsible ones for our town in the future,” and urged ongoing research to ensure the town remains self-sufficient in addressing residents’ needs.

