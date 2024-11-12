FAYETTE — In a decisive vote, Fayette residents rejected a petition to sell Starling Hall, securing the building’s future as a community centerpiece. The vote saw 574 ballots cast against the sale, while 304 supported it.

The question of whether to sell Starling Hall was put forth by former budget committee chair Brent St. Clair, who argued that taxpayers had invested heavily in maintaining and restoring the historic structure.

The Friends of Starling Hall [FOSH], a nonprofit dedicated to the hall’s preservation, has invested over $300,000 in renovations since its inception in 2014. Despite concerns over taxpayer expenses, the group has largely relied on its own fundraising and volunteer efforts to finance the work.

Following the vote, Mike Carlson, vice chair of the Fayette Board of Selectmen and an active supporter of FOSH, expressed gratitude for the community’s support. “As an organization, FOSH is extremely grateful to all those in Fayette who voted to save the town hall, and even to those who didn’t,” Carlson said. “While we opposed the petition, this process was a demonstration of democracy at its best. The nearly 2-1 results show that Fayette residents are committed to preserving Starling Hall as a community hub.”

Carlson emphasized that the vote should end any lingering questions about the hall’s future. “This vote clearly demonstrates that a majority of Fayette wants Starling Hall preserved, rehabilitated, and used as a community center for everyone,” he noted. “It lifts a huge weight off our shoulders, knowing our efforts to save and restore it have been validated.”

With the sale officially blocked, FOSH plans to accelerate efforts to secure external funding for continued restoration. “We’re going to have to shift into high gear,” Carlson said. “Our focus now is on finding grants and other funding sources so we don’t have to rely on taxpayer money. We have members with grant writing experience, and I think we can rely on them to pursue all available grants.”

Carlson also noted prior challenges in securing federal funding. “We’ve had successful funding requests approved, including one from Senator Susan Collins’ office for $500,000, but it required a matching $500,000 commitment from the town, which didn’t materialize,” Carlson said. “If similar opportunities arise, we won’t ask the town for matching funds. We’ll need to raise that independently.”

Carlson cited recent listing of Starling Hall on Maine Preservation’s Most Endangered Historic Places as a potential advantage. “This designation could open up new funding opportunities and improve our chances of securing grants,” he explained.

Two grant applications, totaling approximately $45,000, are currently pending. “We’ve also had preliminary discussions with individuals interested in supporting the hall, though nothing concrete yet,” Carlson said. “We’re actively tracking grant deadlines and staying vigilant for any potential funding sources.”

Despite the renewed focus on securing funds, Carlson acknowledged that Starling Hall’s appearance remains a challenge. The building’s exterior has often influenced public perception, Carlson noted. “While previous FOSH efforts focused on interior improvements, we’re now prioritizing the building’s outward appearance to reflect the community’s investment.”

An engineering study, funded by a recent town-approved allocation of $15,000, is expected to provide a comprehensive restoration plan by winter or spring of 2025. While the study will clarify project scope and costs, Carlson underscored that Starling Hall is not planned to house town offices.

Community engagement around Starling Hall remains strong, with FOSH organizing events to fundraise and foster local involvement. The group’s monthly game nights and upcoming holiday events reflect a continued commitment to creating a welcoming community space.

“Our focus is now on showing those who voted to keep the hall that it was worth their support,” Carlson said. “We’ll be applying for grants and reaching out to philanthropic organizations to generate funds. We’re determined to prove to Fayette that their decision to keep Starling Hall was the right one.”

There will be a craft fair Nov. 23 at Starling Hall from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

