FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to award $544,722.24 from the American Rescue Plan Act to several organizations, two water districts, and provide all or partial funding for county projects.

Some votes had mixed results, some were unanimous, and some requests were not funded at all.

The money is left from the county’s federal allocation of $5.86 million and needed to be obligated by the end of this year and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.

The 17 requests totaled $1.2 million. The awards were as follows:

New Sharon Water District: $50,000 to buy a generator and support equipment to provide emergency power, $5,000 less than requested.

Franklin County Regional Communications Center: $61,857 for dispatch consoles. The request was $91,857.

Franklin County Technology Department: $67,350 for Cloud Migration.

Franklin County Emergency Management Agency: $4,180 for one generator and trailer. The request was for $8,000 for two generators.

Wilton Lions Club: $60,000 for preparation for Warming Center that included generator. Request was for $65,000.

Franklin County Facilities Department: $181,332.38 for windowsills and windows. Funded at full request.

County Facilities Department: $17,000 for ceiling fans installation.

SeniorsPlus: $43,000 for Meals on Wheels facility. The request was for $125,000.

Rangeley Water District: $50,000 for generator to run system. The request was $66,000.

Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club: $10,000 for safety kiosk. The request was for $50,000.

Requests not funded were Sergeant Family Community Fund, Beth Brunswick Memorial Fund for Children for child care, and Kemandkeag Lodge, all in Rangeley.

Also not funded were requests from Madrid Historical Society, Rangeley Radio, Center for Entrepreneurial Studies in Farmington, and Rangeley Friends of the Arts.

