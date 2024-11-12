https://www.sunjournal.com/2024/11/12/livermore-falls-ballot-clerks-at-start-of-busy-day
Photo: Livermore Falls ballot clerks at start of busy day
Ballot clerks are seen soon after the polls opened Tuesday morning,
Ballot clerks seated from left D. Robin Beck, Patty Henges, Jody Robertson and Jonathan Kurtzfeld are seen soon after the polls opened Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, at the Livermore Falls Fire Station.
Pam Harnden/LIvermore Falls Advertiser
