LIVERMORE FALLS — Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 5, approved appropriating $75,000 for a new police cruiser, changing retirement plans for eligible Police Department employees and enacting the Town of Livermore Falls Property Maintenance Ordinance.

The vote for the cruiser was 768 to 568 with 40 blanks. Before the polls at the Livermore Falls Fire Station opened at 8 a.m., Henry Pile said, “if they need a new vehicle, we should get them a new vehicle.”

More than a dozen voters were already waiting for their turn to cast their votes. Many said they preferred not to have their photograph taken or answer questions.

Tuesday morning officials said 410 out of about 430 requested absentee ballots had been returned.

At 12:51 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, Town Clerk Doris Austin reported all local questions had passed but did not provide the tallies. A little after 8 a.m. she shared them and said, “A lot of people didn’t do their town’s [ballots].”

Approving the change in retirement plan for eligible Police Department employees passed 714-575 with 87 blanks. On Sept. 3 selectmen approved the change, which would help recruit and retain officers, according to Police Chief Abe Haroon. It was estimated the new plan would cost about $10,000 more per year. Selectman Jim Long felt it would be worth the added expense.

Enacting the Town of Livermore Falls Property Maintenance Ordinance passed, 607-583 with 191 blanks.

In all, 1,438 Livermore Falls voters cast ballots, Austin said. There were 2,220 registered voters when the polls opened, the number rose to 2,243 at the end of the day, she stated. “I had a boatload of new ones sign up yesterday,” she added.

