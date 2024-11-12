JAY — Friday, Nov. 8, veterans visited Spruce Mountain Middle School to give a presentation for Veterans Day.

Principal Kristofer Targett introduced the visiting veterans with a speech about the importance of Veterans Day. “It’s more than just a day on the calendar,” said Targett. He spoke about the courage, compassion, and sense of duty that veterans hold within them. “They have a story worth hearing,” he said. “Many serve even after returning. How can we learn from them? How can you serve the community?” He ended his speech by expressing the importance of thanking veterans for their service.

US Navy Veteran, VFW Post 3335 Judge Advocate, and AMVETS Post 33 Chaplain Jim Manter stepped up to the podium to speak next. He began by leading the pledge of allegiance, and he shared that he was in the graduating class of 1975 at Livermore Falls High School.

Manter asked the students if they knew the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day. One student bravely answered and Manter confirmed that her answer was correct, explaining that Memorial Day is mostly about the veterans who have passed away while Veterans Day is more focused on those who are still with us.

Manter asked the students to raise their hand if they knew a veteran. Many hands went up. VFW Officer Dave Lachapelle stood up from his seat and introduced himself. “There,” he said jokingly. “Now you all know a veteran!”

Manter shared that this year’s theme for the Veterans Day event was “What does the American flag mean to us?” Visiting veterans took turns at the podium answering this question.

Marine Veteran Rick Merrill shared a list of adjectives that he associates with the flag and veterans. “Bravery, pride, courage, selflessness, heroism, respect, sacrifice, freedom,” the list continued.

Lachapelle answered the question saying that the flag is the “highest symbol of patriotism to our allegiance to our country.” He also shared that only 1-2% of the country has served in the military. “Some of you might serve,” he said. “When you do, stand tall.”

Manter shared that when he sees the flag, he sees “a cloth of a nation that is second to home.”

Manter recognized the birthday of visiting veteran George Doiron. Doiron turned 94 the next day. Manter lead the entire assembly in singing happy birthday to Doiron.

Teachers Denise Acritelli and Kim Cote presented the winners of the Patriot’s Pen scholarship essay contest. Acritelli has been running the Patriot’s Pen contest for over 25 years at Spruce Middle. The contest is open to students in grades six through eight. Cote said that there were 48 contestants this year and that she has seen some of the best essays in this years batch.

The first place winner was Ayden Perry, second was Landyn Anthony, and Avery Cook took third. Also mentioned were Sophia Brown, Chance Kenney, Destiny Bilodeau, Kallie Allen, and Bryce Fornier. Scholarship checks will be presented at the banquet at the end of the year.

After the assembly ended, veterans visited individual classrooms for questions and answers. Merrill told his story to students in Acritelli’s classroom. Merrill was in the Marine Corps during “peace time” from 1981 to 1984. He taught flag etiquette to the students, instructing them to remove their hats and place one hand over their heart. He also said that when carrying a flag, the flag should not touch the ground. “It shows that you understand and respect what veterans went through,” Merrill said.

Merrill shared that his father and two older brothers served in the military and that they inspired him to enlist. Sadly, his father and one of his brothers have since passed away. He said that he always knew he wanted to join the military, and that he wanted to be in the Air Force like his brother. However, after receiving a call from the Marine Corps, he decided to enlist with them. Merrill said that he hoped to be in the technology and computer field, but that he was placed in the radio operator field. He shared that it is a very important field as the radio operator controls communication of who goes where and when, including medical assistance. “It creates a target on your back,” said Merrill.

Merrill said with certainty that he thinks everyone should enlist in the military. He addressed the belief of some that bootcamp is a form of brainwashing and said that it teaches people about teamwork. “It teaches you that you are not the most important person, teaches you what it means to be part of a team, about true discipline, and that respect should be earned,” said Merrill. He said that it provides mental strength and creates the ability to “recognize there is nothing you can’t do.”

Acritelli pointed out that the level of teamwork reflects the values that Spruce Mountain Middle School teaches. That their goal is to act as one big team and to stick up for each other when in need.

One student asked Merrill if he lost anyone special while he was in the service. Merrill began to tear up. He said that he wears his emotions on his sleeve, Acritelli encouraged him to do so. He shared that he lost his grandmother while he was away. “I wasn’t able to comfort my family or see her for the last time,” said Merrill, his voice filled with emotion. Acritelli said that it is another example of the sacrifice that many service-members face, not being able to be there in times like that. Students apologized in response, but Merrill insisted that it wasn’t necessary. “Sorrow is part of a healing mechanism and coping,” said Merrill.

At the end of his time with the students, Merrill shared that it was up to each person to decide if the Marine Corps was right for them, but that if they did, they would always have someone to talk to. “As long as you live your life true to who you are in here,” said Merrill, gesturing to his heart, “you will live the life you are meant to.”

Merrill shared in an interview that the Veterans Day event at Spruce Middle is vital and necessary, that it is a way to connect military members with individual people and get the bigger message across in a more personal way.

