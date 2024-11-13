DIXFIELD — A Dirigo High School student suspended for 10 days is being allowed to return there under stipulations set by Principal Kaelyne Thompson, Superintendent Pam Doyen said Wednesday.

The Regional School Unit 56 board of directors made the decision following an executive session with the student and their parent at Tuesday’s board meeting at the high school.

The student and parent did not attend a board session Oct. 22. A condition of returning to school was that they attend Tuesday’s session, which they did Tuesday, Doyen said.

The board will reassess the situation at its meeting Dec. 10, Doyen said.

In another matter, Doyen said high school senior Gage Lee and his mother, Heather Bishop, complained during the public comment period that Lee was not allowed by Doyen to use his senior class photo showing him holding his hunting rifle for his yearbook photo.

Doyen said she did not respond to Lee and his mother during the public comment period, but spoke after Directors Tina Courtway of Peru and Brad Dyer of Carthage said they thought the photo should be allowed.

“I did respond to the board member comments that as the superintendent, I had made the decision that there would be no weapons of any kind and no drugs or alcohol in any of the senior pictures,” Doyen said.

“I like Gage; I respect Gage. I have no issue that he hunts, and I hope that he shares the picture with his family, because it’s a nice picture. It’s just not something that we would allow in the yearbook,” Doyen said.

