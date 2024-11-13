NEW VINEYARD — The Board of Selectmen agreed Tuesday to look into hiring someone to update town maps and use money from the town’s federal pandemic relief allotment.

Town Clerk Michelle Beedy strongly urged that some of the remaining $15,000 go toward updating maps, which hasn’t been done since 2016. She said the town could be sued if they don’t pursue the project.

Selectman Jeffrey Allen agreed that the task was time consuming but necessary. He recommended hiring someone to do it and setting a deadline for it to be completed.

Beedy estimated the project would take two to three weeks.

Selectman Lexi Daggett said the map should show all updates since 2021 to make it as accurate as possible without going back to 2016.

Daggett and Allen agreed to look into hiring someone for the task. Selectman Seth Webber was absent.

Beedy also suggested replacing the chairs at the L. A. Smith Memorial Building on Route 27, but Daggett refused, saying they were still functional and a historic part of the hall.

The board also discussed the new contract for Dan Gilbert as plumbing inspector. There was some confusion as to whether the mileage mentioned would be charged to the town or the client and whether or not Gilbert will be on the town payroll or working on a stipend basis.

Allen and Daggett decided to sign the contract and double check Gilbert’s employee status with a lawyer.

In other news, the Town Office has not received any minutes from the Planning Board since the resignation of Secretary Jamie McKecknie. Beedy said the office used to receive the minutes at the end of each month, but is missing two months’ worth.

Allen argued that if people want to see the minutes, they could contact the Planning Board rather than the Town Office, since the Select Board has no authority over the them.

Beedy said the staff attorney at Maine Municipal Association advised that under the Maine Freedom of Access Act, original copies of documents need to be held in the Town Office for public access.

Allen agreed and said the minutes should be in by the 30th of the month and they don’t have to be in depth.

In other news, Beedy said she received a phone call about a home that is close to falling into Mill Stream and the caller was concerned about chemical pollution.

Daggett said she talked to the owner and the house is vacant.

Allen said there is no law to enforce this issue and if the house falls into the stream it’s a state issue.

Beedy announced there will be a 15-foot Christmas tree coming to the L.A. Smith Memorial Hall soon and they have money for lights.

