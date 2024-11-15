STRONG — The last period of the day, especially on a Friday, is probably one of the most anticipated at any middle school. At MSAD58’s Day Mountain Regional Middle School, located in Strong, it is even more so. That is when students participate in the fourteen clubs organized and supervised by teachers, support staff, and other professionals at the school.

Once the regular school day routines, classes, study halls, and so on, were running smoothly, the entire middle school community assembled in the gymnasium to hear about the many different clubs that would start up the following week. Each club supervisor described the activity which he or she would be supervising and answered questions from the students about them. Students then returned to their homerooms to complete forms with their top three choices.

Now, assignments have been made and clubs are in full swing. The activities feature Improv and Theater Sports with Wendy Morrill; Garden Club, 7/8 science teacher Candace Dunham; Studio Art, Heidi Richards; Crafts, including bracelets, crocheting, knitting, and origami, 7/8 social studies teacher Erica Bracy; Dungeons and Dragons, 5/6 social studies teacher Crystal Polk and ed tech Nathan Werner; Dance, 5/6 ELA teacher Nicole Levesque; Brain Gym, Felecia Pease; Community Service, Yolanda Smith; Book Club [first trimester], Melissa Galusha; Outdoor Education, Tom Piekart; Yoga/Self Reflection, Chantel Greenman; Outdoor Activities, including cornhole, snowshoeing, skiing, etc, Patrick Engleright; Exploring Computer Science, Hope Gould; and Media, Jamie Badershall.

