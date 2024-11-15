FARMINGTON — The Franklin County Commissioners Office is collecting kids’ pajamas through Dec. 13 to distribute to families during the winter months.

The project is an effort on behalf of the Franklin County Children’s Task Force in partnership with the Farmington Rotary Club.

A drop-off box has been set up in the lobby on the main floor of the county courthouse at 140 Main St. in Farmington. Requested sizes are newborn through 14/16.

Other places to drop off pajamas are the task force office at 113 Church St., University of Maine at Farmington admissions office at 246 Main St., UMF Fusion Center at 117 South St. in Room 105, Western Mountain Chiropractic at 444 Wilton Road and The Mercantile at 133 Broadway.

For more information, contact task force social services director Rileigh Blanchet, at 207-778-6960.

