MADRID TOWNSHIP — The High Peaks Alliance is excited to announce improvements to the Perham Stream Birding Trail that enhance accessibility and visitor experience. Over the past two weeks, three upgrades have been implemented.

The first upgrade is a new informational kiosk that now stands at the trailhead. The kiosk was expertly crafted and installed by volunteer Greg West. It will receive its final touches later this season with the addition of signage.

With the help of volunteers, 24 acres were brush-hogged. Lloyd Grisolm generously lent the necessary machinery. Andy Mellor brush-hogged the fields. “The fields need to be maintained so the animals can have them. Some animals like the forest, and some animals, like rabbits, like the grassy fields,” said Carson Hinkley, the Perham Stream Birding Trail naturalist. “If you don’t mow it, it’ll grow up into trees and you’ll lose it.”

Directional signage was updated throughout the trail system, making it easier to navigate. The signs were produced by York Signs of Skowhegan. “There are miles of trails to explore and now the loops and historical sites along the way are marked,” said Amanda Laliberte, director of engagement at the Alliance. “We’re grateful for the community support that made these upgrades possible.”

Additionally, the Alliance would like to give a special shout-out to Ginni Robie for her recent donation of six Leopold benches to the Birding Trail. These benches significantly enhance the user experience, providing comfortable resting spots for visitors to pause and appreciate nature.

