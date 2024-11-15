CARRABASSETT VALLEY — An exhibit of artwork by Penny Ross is now on display at the Carrabassett Valley Library and Community Center through December.

Experience the magic of Maine through her stunning paintings. Penny’s journey from teaching to becoming an artist is an inspiring tale of creativity and community. Discover her works that evoke wonder and imagination. Come immerse yourself in the beauty of Maine’s landscapes.

For more information use the new email, cvlibrarydirector@gmail.com or call 207-237-3535.

