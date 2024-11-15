FARMINGTON — The MaineHealth Franklin Hospital Physical Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine Department is hosting a free ski and snowboard clinic on Monday, Nov. 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the Stanley Health Center on the Franklin Hospital campus.

Open to all ages, this clinic will provide valuable assessments in flexibility, strength, balance, and form to enhance your alpine and Nordic skiing and snowboarding skills and help prevent injuries.

Participants will rotate through several educational stations, including:

• Traumatic brain injury awareness: Helmet safety and injury prevention.

• Squat and lunge assessments: Evaluating proper form to improve technique.

• Balance and plyometrics: Power-building exercises for stability and agility.

• Stretching and flexibility: Personalized flexibility evaluations.

• Core strengthening: Exercises to boost overall stability.

• Nutrition for winter sports: Tips for fueling performance.

Staff taking part in the clinic will include: Dr. Thomas Pulling, athletic trainers, physical therapists, physical therapy assistants and a speech and language pathologist.

Attendees should wear comfortable, athletic clothing and supportive foot wear. For additional information call 207-779-2256.

