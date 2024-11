• Samuel Poling, 24, Readfield, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, Thursday, Nov. 14, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Chantel Gonyer, 43, North Troy, night hunting, Thursday, Nov. 14, in Franklin County, $500 unsecured bail, Maine Warden Service.

• Wanda Houle, 59, Kingfield, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Nov. 15, in Kingfield, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Melanie York, 50, of Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Nov. 15, in Wilton, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jason Masterson, 49, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Nov. 15, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Christine Hand, 50, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Nov. 16, in Jay, $100 cash bail, Jay Police Department.

• William Weaver, 41, of Jay, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Nov. 16, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Donald Knight, 58, Jay, violation protection from abuse order, Sunday, Nov. 17, in Farmington, $200 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.