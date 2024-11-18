TEMPLE — Two firearms and an undisclosed amount of cash were reported stolen Thursday following a break-in at a home at 75 Varnum Pond Road, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said Monday.

Deputy Andrew Morgan reported the burglary occurred between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and was reported at 4:07 p.m., Nichols said.

Two rifles — a Remington .30-06, bolt action and a ArmaLite AR-15 — were taken, he said.

Morgan was notified Sunday night by the gun owner that the rifles were found in his yard, Nichols said Monday morning.

More than $500 in cash was also taken.

Evidence from the scene and is being processed, Nichols said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-778-2680.

