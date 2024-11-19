CANTON — The Select Board decided Monday to will seek estimates for heat pumps for the Fire Station and radiant heat flooring for the Public Works garage.

The decision followed a Zoom meeting with Claire Emrick and Gianluca Yornet from the Center for an Ecology-Based Economy, which is based in Norway.

The estimates are part of a Community Action Grant application for $75,000 from the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. The application deadline is Dec. 17. Community Action Grants support climate action by communities.

The Fire Station at 90 Turner St. is used as a community warming shelter and an emergency shelter. It also houses a food pantry.

Vice Chairperson Carole Robbins, Michelle Larrivee, Christine Carrigan and Shawn Goodrow chose the Public Works garage on Jewett Hill Road to make it more energy efficient in winter.

In a self-assessment of town needs created with input from the Select Board, Planning Board members and others, four main areas of interest were identified for grant funding: Bike and pedestrian safety improvements for streets; energy efficiency upgrades for town buildings; adoption of policies that support local food production and consumption; and conservation work for flood mitigation.

Emrick noted money for energy efficiency projects “will be more competitive,” depending on how many people apply for the roughly $7.5 million available in the current round of applications.

“So, the $1.3 million for energy efficiency is still a sizable amount,” she said.

Selectmen said they plan to address conservation projects such as increasing the green spaces and floodplain protection in the next round of the Community Action Grants next year.

