LIVERMORE FALLS — Members of the Area Youth Sports championship youth football team were surprised Friday night, Nov. 15, when community members showed up to celebrate and recognize the team’s and individual member’s accomplishments.

On Nov. 2, the Phoenix defeated the Dirigo Cougars team 20-0 to claim the Central Maine Football League Youth North Championship. The team is made up of fifth and sixth grade students from the Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls region.

Every Friday night throughout the season a team dinner was held. Team members thought Friday was another one, which for some would be their last as part of the team. Team members also expected to see a highlight reel of the entire championship season put together by Blake Gemelli.

When the team filed into the gym of the Area Youth Sports building, members were surprised to hear cowbells and cheering and see the bleachers filled with family and community members.

“This is a great group of athletes, ” Eric Gemelli, the head coach said. “I am very proud of these athletes. They have done everything we asked of them this year, even some things they hadn’t done before.”

Gemelli said they showed up every day, every chance they got they put in the work. The team started practicing in July, he noted.

Some team members were part of the AYS Pee Wee football team that won the championship two years ago in 2022, Gemelli stated. A lot of great ideas surfaced since then, team members “put in the work to take it to the next level,” he said.

Gemelli then shared information about each team member’s strengths or talents and presented the member with a certificate. Members were recognized for being one of the fastest kids, taking on five or six different positions and doing whatever he was told to do, the most improved player, showing the best teamwork, having the best footwork, for overcoming obstacles and for their love of the game.

There were 15 kids on the Pee Wee team two years ago, this year there were 24, Gemelli noted. “I love to see the smiles on their faces.” he said.

The Sportsmanship Award went to Abel Clark, who was hurt at the beginning of the year. “That was a big loss,” Gemelli said. Clark still showed up to practices and games, helped some of the newer players, he added.

Defensive Player of the Year went to Eli Ayer, Rookie of the Year to Caleb Hodgkins and Most Valuable Player to Thayer Hebert.

Members of Spruce Mountain Middle School field hockey team, which won the championship for their division was then called onto the gym floor and recognized. The sixth, seventh and eighth grade students exhibited Phoenix drive, are pretty amazing athletes, Gemelli noted.

Gemelli then noted the amazing character of his athletes and spoke of their parents’ willingness to support and encourage them. Each team member was then handed a box and told not to open it until told to do so. While waiting, one team member shook the box and asked if it was a key chain [those were given the Pee Wee team two years ago after winning the championship].

When allowed to open the box, inside was a championship ring on a chain. Each member was also presented with a glass featuring their photo while in uniform and denoting the championship. Inside was a bag of Sour Patch Kids candies, a cardboard football and a note about the season.

“I can’t wait to see where all these kids go,” Gemelli added.

