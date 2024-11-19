CHESTERVILLE — The Chesterville Select Board met Nov. 7 to address community matters, beginning with a solemn remembrance of a local hero.

Board Chair Eric Hilton announced the recent loss of Robert “Bob” Leso, 82, who died tragically after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Farmington. Hilton called for a moment of silence in Leso’s honor, noting his long-standing contributions to the town.

“Bob has been an active member of this community for many years,” Hilton said. “He was tough. I am grateful for his service to the town. Because people like that have kept things going. Thank you, Bob, thank you for your service.”

Kaitlin Hilton, deputy town clerk, proposed dedicating this year’s town report to Leso, an idea supported by Erin Norton. “I know the Lesos very well and would be happy to take on that portion of the town report,” Norton said, adding she would coordinate with Leso’s wife for details.

The board also discussed offering the town hall for a memorial service or celebration of life. Hilton noted that the hall could be used free of charge under town policy, and Norton agreed to extend the offer to the Leso family.

In other business, A petition requesting a policy change for Transfer Station employees was presented during the meeting. The petition, signed by 93 registered voters – well above the required 66 – proposed allowing Transfer Station employees to dispose of their personal trash during weekday work hours.

Advertisement

Hilton read the petition aloud: “Shall the town vote for the Transfer Station employees [to] bring their personal trash to the Transfer Station on weekdays when needed?” The current rules require employees to take unpaid time off on weekends to dispose of their trash.

Concerns arose over whether signatures were collected during work hours. Selectman Earl Martin questioned this practice, suggesting it was inappropriate. One of the Transfer Station employees offered to reimburse the town for any time spent collecting signatures, placing money on the table as a symbolic gesture, which Martin declined.

Martin emphasized that the issue stemmed from complaints by a single individual. Transfer Station employees have been given permission on several occasions by previous boards to bring personal trash in during the week.

Hilton proposed allowing employees to dispose of personal trash during weekday work hours with the approval of the Transfer Station manager. The board voted unanimously in favor of the motion.

Copy the Story Link