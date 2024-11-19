FAYETTE — Fayette Central School has launched the Read to Ride program in partnership with Underwood Memorial Library and the Maine Masons Lafayette Lodge #48, which will culminate in a spring bicycle giveaway to encourage student reading.

The program is part of the Masons’ statewide Bikes for Books initiative. This initiative, designed to encourage student reading will culminate in a spring bicycle giveaway as an incentive.

Heather Chalmers, Underwood Memorial Library staff member shared details about the program’s development. “Last year, we introduced a reading program through the Underwood Memorial Library with monthly prizes for kids,” she said. “It was a good start, but we wanted to improve. I reached out to the Masons after seeing the success of their Bikes for Books program in RSU 38 schools. They were eager to partner with Fayette School, and we’re all really excited.”

According to the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation, Bikes for Books has made a significant impact across the state, awarding thousands of bicycles annually to students who achieve reading goals. “Evidence shows that schools participating in the program are witnessing improved reading scores among their students,” the Foundation notes.

For every book read, or every 10 pages for younger children, students color a book on their recording sheet. Each month, they turn in their sheets at the school or library. In exchange, they receive a ticket for the spring bicycle drawing. Students can earn one ticket per month from November through April, with the final drawing taking place in the spring, providing a fun and motivating incentive to read.

Underwood Memorial Library is actively supporting the program by enhancing its offerings. “We’ve updated our children’s section with newly published books and added STEM centers and building materials like Legos and Magnetic Tiles,” Chalmers said. “Our twice-monthly Kids Night is a big draw, with many families checking out books.”

The response to the bicycle giveaway announcement has been positive. “We’ve had a few families express their excitement,” Chalmers noted, though she deferred to the school for more detailed feedback.

The library’s engagement with the community extends beyond the Read to Ride initiative. Recent events include a Halloween party in collaboration with the school, the School and Home Association, and Friends of Starling Hall, which followed the hall’s Trunk or Treat event to create a full afternoon of festivities.

Looking ahead, Underwood Memorial Library has an array of programs scheduled, including kids night every first and third Wednesday at 6 p.m., adult programs like painting nights, historical presentations, author visits and ongoing programs like the fitness for adults/walking club and the “We’ll Keep You in Stitches” craft group.

