RUMFORD — After being closed for five months to replace asbestos floor tiles on the main floor and the basement, the Rumford Public Library is again welcoming patrons as they put the finishing touches on their new look.

Jerry Cohen, chair of the Library Board of Trustees, said Thursday they’ve moved all new shelves to create wider aisles to make it easier for wheelchair access anywhere in the building.

He said some of this probably hadn’t been moved in about a century. “Maybe 1903 when we opened!”

Cohen said the library had a soft opening to the public that began on Oct. 4, noting that curbside services resumed once the abatement was over and the floors were all laid.

He said the closure gave the library employees and volunteers a chance to paint some walls, and “rearrange our cabinetry so that we have more room back here with the computer station for people who need use them.”

Cohen said there’s been a lot of teamwork involved. Town employees moved everything downstairs, with library staff and volunteers moving everything back up, piece by piece, when it was needed.

Advertisement

The staff includes curriculum librarian Mary Ann Fournier, children’s librarian Samantha Conwell, and parttime staff members, circulation superviser Abby Austin, library assistant Serena Theriault and her son, CJ “Tank” Theriault.

Cohen and volunteer Len McKenna moved the furniture back upstairs. Their wives also volunteered, as well as Beverly Dunst, in assisting with stacking the shelves.

“They’ve all been unbelievable…We’re just happy to be open, and almost where we need to be fully opened and fully staffed!” said Cohen.

Patrons may return library materials and check out RPL’s brand new books, fiction collection, and DVDs. The Children’s Room, Nonfiction Room and Maine Collection will be open soon.

Unfortunately, the library is not able to make copies, print documents, send faxes, or allow patrons to use public computers. These services will resume, and we will keep you updated on when.

Updates on the work and programs can be found on the Rumford Public Library’s Facebook page.

Advertisement

Cohen said the hope is that the children’s library with reading materials for ages 13 and under located downstairs, will open this week.

The children’s library desk was moved so that it’s in between the pre-teen section on one side, and the toddlers on the other side.

Cohen said they are also putting in a nook corner for autistic children, thanks to grants received last week from Franklin Savings Bank and Bangor Savings Bank.

Conwell, who has an autistic child, applied for these grants from the banks. “She’s setting up a nook over here, with special items throughout just for autistic children to touch, feel and put on headphones to block out the noise. This is something she’s been working on since she’s been here.”

Cohen said he believes this is will be the first of its kind in a library in Maine, or at least the first in this region.

He said Conwell also had friends work with her to create paintings on the walls in this area.

Advertisement

The library also benefits from the support of the Friends of River Valley, which sponsors all of the children’s programs. “They’re wonderful and they gave us a grant as well this year,” said Cohen.

He said the library will also be welcoming a new director, Amanda Mesas from North Carolina, sometime this week, ending an 18-month search.

He added they will probably combine their annual Christmas party in December with a reception for the new library director.

During the process of restocking the shelves, Cohen said there were boxes of books which only added to the book sale by the Friends of the Rumford Public Library that will take place this Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Library’s Public Room.

The sale will include DVDs, audiobooks, large print books, nonfiction, fiction, young adult and graphic novels. Cost of the items will be by donation to the Friends.

For those whose book shelves are overflowing with already read books, donation of those gently used books will be gratefully accepted. However, text books, dictionaries, encyclopedias, and musty books will not be accepted.

The mission of the Friends group is to support the function of the library, through volunteering, programming, and providing for special needs. Anyone can become a Friend of the Library. Information on becoming a Friend is available at the circulation desk as well as on the day of the book sale.

Library hours are 9-4 on Monday, 9-5 on Tuesday, 10-5 on Wednesday, and 9-5 on Thursday and Friday.

Copy the Story Link