JAY — Veterans got together at the Amvets Post #33 on Monday, Nov. 11, to share stories and enjoy a free lunch in celebration of Veterans Day.

David “Davie-O” Smith is currently the oldest veteran at the post at 86 years old. “He’s a staple in this community,” said Connie Cordell. Smith served in the Navy from 1956 to 1959. He enlisted when he was 17 years old. He said that he had a good experience and that he traveled three times across the Pacific Ocean.

Smith is originally from Madison. When he returned home from his service, he got a job at the mill there with the help of his father. When it shut down, he moved to the Jay area and began working at the paper mill there. He worked in the mill industry for a total of 44 years.

First Vice Commander Ted Burnell shared his story as well. Burnell who is originally from Connecticut served in the Air Force from 1968 to 2011, with a break in between. He served a total of 28 years, “some good, some not.” He said that five or six years ago, he joined the Amvets Post #33, and now he helps the post commander as much as possible.

Amvets Post #33 Commander Wayne Buckingham shared that he has been the commander for seven years. He served in the Army from 1989 to 1992 and is originally from Jay. Buckingham said that he is most proud of the volunteers in their community, the firing squad that volunteers for veteran funerals and the volunteers who run bingo games. “They keep the place open,” said Buckingham. He said their most recent volunteer project was fixing up the parking lot, that he has “pride in the post.”

The food for the free lunch was made by Cordell, Donna Arsenault, Lynn Dunton, Sheri Leiter, and Sandi McAlpine. The meal consisted of what Cordell calls “goulash,” a vegetable beef soup, as well as meatballs, rice and smoked brisket, gravy, fruit salad, cookies and brownies.

Cordell shared that the post is hosting a dance on Saturday, Nov. 23, and that tickets can only be purchased in advance. They can be purchased by calling or texting Connie Cordell at [207]500-1417. A 50/50 raffle will be held to benefit Operation Reboot Outdoors, an organization that connects veterans with the outdoors. The post is also trying to get the local Special Olympics program up and running again.

