Essentials

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. The Essentials Closet is open the second Monday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the fourth Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. In November, the Essentials Closet will not be open on Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving. Enter the church building, located at 235 Main St., through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

Sales

LIVERMORE FALLS — George Bunten American Legion Post 10 Auxiliary will hold a craft and vendor sale Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the post, 17 Reynolds Ave. Additional parking available at Mainland Development off Main Street. Over 20 crafters and vendors will be present. Food, desserts, and beverages will be available for purchase. Support our local Auxiliary and local community programs. For more information contact CJ Gerry at 207-692-4694.

JAY — There will be a Christmas fair Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the St. Rose Community Center at 1 Church St. in Jay. Raffle corner, cookie walk, candy booth, turkey pot pie and fish chowder served for lunch and sold throughout the day. Proceeds from the fair support Parish Social Ministry which helps people in our community who are struggling and need a helping hand. Come join us.

FAYETTE — Starling Hall’s Annual Holiday Craft Fair is Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Area crafters will be selling their artistry including knitwear, crochet toys, bracelets, cards, aprons, diamond dot art, photography, paintings, charcuterie and cutting boards, pottery, jams, jellies and baked goods, porch pots, potpourri bags, table top Christmas trees, fresh whole pies just in time for thanksgiving and more. We will also be selling hot dogs, chili, beef stew, chip and baked goods from the kitchen. Stop by and support these vendors and the continued restoration of Starling Hall. This is our last event of this year, we are actively working on next year’s events, with some new ideas planned, so stay tuned.

Advertisement

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 meal for Friday, Nov. 22, is chili, cornbread, Mexican coleslaw and brownies. There will be no meal on Nov. 29 so that our crew can spend the holiday with their family. Happy Thanksgiving to one and all and again thanks so much for your continued support. Served at 5 p.m. Suggested $12 donation is appreciated. Please call ahead to reserve your meals 897-2122.

Music

FARMINGTON — Monthly Music Jam – 2nd Friday of every month – Jam Night at Farmington Baptist Church, 194 Whittier Rd. in the Fellowship Hall downstairs. Come and listen to a wide variety of music from local talented musicians. Light snacks provided. FMI 207-779-0731.

Warming center

WEST FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange will host a welcome and warming center on Wednesday mornings, twice a month from 10 to 2 p.m. The WWW, as it is known, will take place on the first and third Wednesdays throughout the winter. The WWW, standing for Wednesday Workers and Warm Up, will be a time for socializing, working on projects, or puzzles or games, and will have soup and snacks. Everyone is welcome, there is no fee. The Grange Hall is located at 124 Bridge Street. For more information, call Bonnie Clark at 207-778-1416.

Advertisement

Thanksgiving



MADRID TOWNSHIP — A service of Thanksgiving is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning at Reeds Mill Church in Madrid Township, 10 a.m. Nov. 28. All are welcome. The “Church in the Wildwood” located at 995 Reeds Mill Road remains essentially as it was when built: no electricity or running water, and with original kerosene lamps. This service has become an annual tradition for many families. Make it a tradition of yours, too. Come to truly honor the reason we celebrate this holiday – the freedom to worship where and how we wish. Deborah Bliss Bujnocki from New Vineyard will be delivering the message. For directions or more information call 639-2713 or go to www.reedsmillchurch.org.

Meetings

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous [NA] meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous [AA] meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous [AA] meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at 619 Federal Road in Livermore. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

