JAY — On Sunday, Nov. 10, Pastor Chris Dalessio greeted the congregation and opened the service in prayer. Music was provided by Becky & Dick Pelletier. Hymns sung were: “Amazing Grace”, “O Beautiful for Spacious Skies”, and “Holy, Holy, Holy”.

Today’s sermon was “Keeping It 100: Hell”. Hell is real. God tells us that hell is a place of “black darkness” [2 Peter 2:10]. It is a place where there shall be weeping and gnashing of teeth [Matt: 25:30]. The suffering of hell is beyond comparison to the suffering found in this world. It is more frightening than you or I could imagine. We all sin and hell should terrify us; it should horrify us. Hell is a place of eternal punishment. It is prepared for the devil and his angels into everlasting fire [Matt 25:41].

God’s wrath against all who died in sin will include the most grievous of torments. God does not want anyone to perish, but all should come to repentance [2 Peter 3:9]. He understands that we are empty without Him. We all mess up because we are human, but God doesn’t throw us in hell – we choose it.

But the day of the Lord will come [2 Peter 3:10]. All of us sinners will go to hell unless we find a way to escape. The way to escape from hell is through Jesus Christ. If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness [1 John 1:9].

Only those who believe in Christ, the Son of God, the one who died, and was raised, will be saved. For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is a gift of God [Eph 2:8].

Charles Spurgeon stated, “If sinners be damned, at least let them leap to hell over our dead bodies … If hell must be filled, let it be filled in the teeth of our exertions, and let not one go unwarned and unprayed for”.

Do not merely warn people of God’s wrath, but welcome them to embrace Christ and seek everlasting life in the Kingdom of God. Step out of your comfort zone and share the Word of God. Stand up for Jesus. Let them know that eternal life can be received [John 3:16]. The gospel is the power of God for salvation from wrath all mankind sits beneath. Now therefore, fear the Lord, and serve him in sincerity and truth; … but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord [Josh 24:14-15].

In closing, “His Eye is on the Sparrow “ was sung and Pastor Chris ended the service in prayer.

