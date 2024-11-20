The Livermore Select Board meets Tuesday at the Town Office where they discussed using federal pandemic relief money to repair a damaged plate on a compactor at the transfer station. From left are Selectperson Joshua Perkins, Vice Chair person Brett Deyling, Administrative Assistant Carrie Judd and Selectpersons Scott Richmond and Jeremy Emerson. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

LIVERMORE — Selectpersons decided Tuesday to seek a quote for how much it would cost to fix a damaged plate on a compactor at the transfer station.

“One of the corners got rolled up,” Selectperson Scott Richmond said. “Probably when they were pushing snow or something. It’s probably about half an inch. It needs to be flattened back down.”

The board discussed using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.

“We have to have a plan to spend the money by the end of December,” Chairperson Mark Chretien said. He proposed getting a quote to see how much it would cost to fix the plate at the transfer station.

Selectperson Joshua Perkins asked if there were conditions to what the money could be used for.

Richmond said the written guidelines seemed to be pretty open about how the money could be used.

Advertisement

He recommended using some of the money to pave the parking lot at the Town Office.

“It is in bad shape,” he said. “It was paved in ’84 when they built the place and it should have been paved 15, 20 years ago.”

In other news, the board also decided to close the Town Office at noon on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Richmond said it’s an option for town office employees, though they will have to use compensatory time or vacation time to do so.

“Go be with your family,” Perkins said.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
Livermore Falls Advertiser, livermore maine, livermore select board

Related Stories
Latest Articles