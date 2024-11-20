LIVERMORE — Selectpersons decided Tuesday to seek a quote for how much it would cost to fix a damaged plate on a compactor at the transfer station.
“One of the corners got rolled up,” Selectperson Scott Richmond said. “Probably when they were pushing snow or something. It’s probably about half an inch. It needs to be flattened back down.”
The board discussed using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project.
“We have to have a plan to spend the money by the end of December,” Chairperson Mark Chretien said. He proposed getting a quote to see how much it would cost to fix the plate at the transfer station.
Selectperson Joshua Perkins asked if there were conditions to what the money could be used for.
Richmond said the written guidelines seemed to be pretty open about how the money could be used.
He recommended using some of the money to pave the parking lot at the Town Office.
“It is in bad shape,” he said. “It was paved in ’84 when they built the place and it should have been paved 15, 20 years ago.”
In other news, the board also decided to close the Town Office at noon on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Richmond said it’s an option for town office employees, though they will have to use compensatory time or vacation time to do so.
“Go be with your family,” Perkins said.
