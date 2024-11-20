FARMINGTON — Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. Our lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. Also call if you are interested in other shelter services such as Pet Nail Trim – $10/pet; Microchip Services – $20/pet; Frontline, Under 70 pounds – $10; Frontline, Over 70 pounds – $15; and Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher – $40/pet.

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Cats Ceto & Mrs. Whittlebury are a bonded pair, and must be adopted together. They are both very sweet brown tabby females, between 1-3 years old, and they prefer each other’s company over anyone else. They would love to have a home where they will both get the royal treatment.

Canteloupe is a beautiful girl with golden eyes, and would love to be the center of your attention. She prefers to be the only animal in your home, and she will thrive with plenty of walks, training [with treats, of course] and no other dogs around. A great companion for someone who loves the outdoors.

