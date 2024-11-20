WILTON — The Select Board voted Tuesday to contribute 0.5% and have employees contribute 0.5% toward the Maine Family and Medical Leave Act program beginning Jan. 1, 2025.

The Family and Medical Leave program will provide up to 12 weeks of paid leave for family, military, medical or safe leave.

The law became effective in October 2023 in accordance with state law.

Withholdings from employee’s pay will begin Jan. 1, 2025. It will be transferred to the Maine Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Fund, according to information provided by the town and listed on the Maine Department of Labor website under frequently asked questions.

All funds are pooled to pay for future claims and other administrative costs.

Benefits will not be paid until May 1, 2026, but the earlier pay-in of the 1% will allow time to accumulate sufficient funds to pay for benefits and other administrative costs to operate the program, according to the information.

For calendar years 2025 to 2027, the combined contribution rate is set at either o.5% or 1% of wages based on the number of employees. Employers with 15 or more employees will contribute 1% of wages and may deduct up to half of the contribution from the employees’ wages. Employers with less than 15 employees will contribute 0.5% of wages and may deduct the entire amount from the employee’s wages, according to state law.

The cost to the town for the second half of 2024-25 will be $4,141.69, which will be from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2025.

The deduction for Wilton employees covered by union contracts will be discussed when the collective bargaining agreements expire, Katie Johnston, town finance and human resource director, told the board.

In another matter, Town Manager Maria Greeley announced that the Town Office will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, and Nov. 29.

