REGION — If you’re in need of a gift for the gardener in your life, University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering eight new bundles of pre-recorded webinars on gardening-related topics.

The On Demand Webinar bundles include three to four pre-recorded webinars plus helpful related resources. New topics include: ornamental garden design and maintenance, garden problem solving, homesteading, decorating with nature, and a range of crops from mushrooms to cranberries. This is in addition to bundles already available on home orchards, natives, compost and soil health, and seed selection and starting.

The webinar bundles are offered on a sliding scale fee [$7.50 – $30]. More information and links to purchase the bundles are available on the On-Demand Webinar page.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Rebecca Gray, 207-356-1348 or extension.gardening@maine.edu.

Copy the Story Link