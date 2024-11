• Jody L. Saultes, 22, Carthage, warrant four counts of failure to appear, Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Geordan R. Brown, 31, Jay, violation of protection from abuse order, Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Owen T. Ogden, 20, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Malcolm M. Nelson, 25, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Wilton, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Lacey J. M. Dougher, 36, Dixfield, warrants eight counts of failure to appear, Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Candace M. Dotolo, 44, Phillips, violation conditions of release, Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.