• Jody L. Saultes, 22, Carthage, warrant four counts of failure to appear, Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Geordan R. Brown, 31, Jay, violation of protection from abuse order, Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Owen T. Ogden, 20, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Malcolm M. Nelson, 25, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Wilton, $100 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Lacey J. M. Dougher, 36, Dixfield, warrants eight counts of failure to appear, Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Candace M. Dotolo, 44, Phillips, violation conditions of release, Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Phillips, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

Copy the Story Link