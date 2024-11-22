Directors of Maine School Administrative District 58 meet Thursday at Mt. Abram Regional High School in Salem. Among other issues, they agreed to set priorities for spending the remaining $160,000 from the Child Nutrition Program. The money must be spent by the end of the fiscal year June 30, 2025, Superintendent Laura Columbia said. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

SALEM TOWNSHIP — Maine School Administrative District 58 directors agreed Thursday to set priorities for spending the remaining $160,000 from the Child Nutrition Program.

The money must be spent by the end of the fiscal year June 30, 2025, Superintendent Laura Columbia said.

Ideas shared at the meeting at Mt. Abram High School were were new tables, expanding menu options, increasing staff, training and uniform allowance.

Joy York, head cook at the high school, who is in charge of staffing and compliance, said the kitchen at Phillips Elementary School failed inspection.

Business Manager Jennifer Pooler said there are three refrigeration systems, including freezers, that continue to break down.

York also said there are some great tables that are useful, but cannot be sanitized due to the porous wooden tops.

Board members all agreed to make a priority list for spending the money.

The board accepted a donation of a set of small drones for the Take Flight program requested by Day Mountain Middle School Principal Maggie Adams and Technology Director Hope Gould. The drones will be used indoors in teams to go along with science curriculum.

There was concern about safety and inappropriate use. Superintendent Laura Columbia assured that the drones were very small, required coding to be used, and don’t have cameras attached.

