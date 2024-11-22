SALEM TOWNSHIP — Superintendent Laura Columbia and Maine School Administrative District 58 Director Susan Pratt presented the board Thursday with highlights of the Maine School Management Association conference, including a new program that will be required in 2028.

At the meeting at Mt. Abram High School, Pratt said that as of July 1, 2028, Child Development Services will no longer provide special education services for 3- to 5-year-olds, so the responsibility falls on the school system.

Child Development Services provides early intervention for birth through 2 years old and free appropriate public education for ages 3 to 5 under the supervision of the Maine Department of Education, according to its website. The system ensures the provision of special education rules, federal and state regulations statewide, through a network of regional sites.

Pratt said a plan needs to be submitted for the new program by Oct. 1, 2028. It can not be a strictly special education class; it must include a certified special education teacher. She recommended forming a new committee to plan for the change.

“I think it’s a great thing for the kids, I think it’ll be challenging for school systems,” Pratt said. A similar program is in place, but includes only 4- and 5-year-olds and is run by Child Development Services. She said that in her opinion, “CDS hasn’t done right by kids.”

While transportation is not required, the school system has been providing it. The concern is that it will become more difficult to transport some 3-year-olds who still need to use car seats. However, officials don’t want to take transportation away, she said.

Addressing a question about whether the program will still exist by 2028 with uncertainties around the changing political climate, Pratt said, “This isn’t going away.”

She urged the board to understand why a committee is needed: the program will require new teachers, new equipment and a new space.

In other news, Columbia agreed with Pratt that the district website needed updates. She said there were a lot of challenges, including links and documents that are no longer accessible because they belonged to former staff.

“Maybe it’s time to trash it and start from scratch,” Pratt said. “There are staff listed that haven’t worked here for two years.”

Columbia agreed, but argued that there were challenges that were not easy to overcome. One is money to hire someone to build a website because using a do-it-yourself host would not be secure enough.

MSAD 58 serves Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong.

