FARMINGTON — Looking for a single college course, a series of courses or a complete academic program that helps you meet your career and personal goals? Registration for the University of Maine at Farmington’s winter term and spring semester courses is now open to the public.

UMF offers a broad range of course formats to help meet individual’s scheduling needs including fully online classes without required meeting times, online courses at specific days and times, hybrid, hyflex or in-person classes.

Both winter and spring sessions include courses that may be of particular interest to students of all ages including adult learners, individuals interested in returning to school for degree completion and high school students interested in the Early College Program where they can earn college credits and initiate a college transcript while still in high school.

Winter term courses run from Dec. 26 to Jan. 17, 2025, and provide an accelerated course structure to help students concentrate their efforts and complete a course in three weeks. Fully online courses include anthropology, art, business, English, environmental science, health, political science, psychology and rehabilitation.

Spring semester courses run from Jan. 21 to May 8, 2025, and provide an opportunity for in-depth study. Fully online courses include education, environmental science, geography, geology, health, mathematics, political science, rehabilitation and special education.

Also available online during the spring semester are three technology courses that provide exposure to the building blocks of computer coding. These introductory courses include TEC 102 [SQL], TEC 103 [Python] and TEC 104 ® and require no prior programming knowledge. Students will work on several projects during the semester that teach them programming skills popular in math and data science applications and many others. Each two-credit asynchronous course is designed to be completed in four to fifteen weeks or at the student’s own pace.

To see all the courses available, go to https://www.umf.maine.edu/continuing-ed/take-classes/. To request a course, click on the “Request a Course” link and submit your course selection and contact information and a member of the UMF Graduate and Continuing Education office will assist you.

For additional information, contact the Office of Graduate and Continuing Education at UMFContinuingEd@maine.edu. Early College students can contact Kirsten Petroska, director of the UMF Early College program, at kirsten.petroska@maine.edu.

