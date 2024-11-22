MADRID TOWNSHIP — The High Peaks Alliance needs community volunteers to help maintain the popular Perham Stream Birding Trail. This 2.4-mile trail offers visitors a chance to explore diverse habitats on foot.

“The Perham Stream Birding Trail is a true gem in the High Peaks region,” said Matt Kusper, recreation ranger at High Peaks Alliance. “We need the community’s help to keep this trail accessible and beautiful for all to enjoy.”

As the trail grows in popularity, the alliance seeks individuals or groups to “adopt” 0.3-mile to 1-mile sections. Trail stewards will conduct basic maintenance, document conditions, recruit volunteers, and inspect signage.

Recent improvements, such as Aldo Leopold benches and a trailhead kiosk, have enhanced the visitor experience. However, the trails need regular upkeep including clearing fallen branches and mowing.

“We’re hoping to create a community of stewards who can help preserve this natural treasure,” said Kusper. “No experience is necessary – we’ll provide training and support.”

To volunteer, visit highpeaksalliance.org/volunteer and mention the Perham Stream Birding Trail. Join us in maintaining this special place for all to explore.

Copy the Story Link